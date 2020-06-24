Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: California Medicare Supplement Insurance Costs Reported by Association

Seniors in California cities have some of the lowest costs for popular Medicare insurance coverage reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, June 24, 2020 --(



The analysis of 2020 Medigap pricing was released today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).



"Many things cost more in California but that's not true for quality Medicare insurance coverage," shares Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The organization compiled rates for Medigap Plan G rates for metropolitan areas.



"Rates are set by each of the various insurance companies and there can be a significant difference between the lowest and the highest cost," Slome notes. "In some markets the highest rate was over two times higher." The Association's mid-year price analysis examined Plan G plan costs.



Los Angeles, California (Zip 90001), female turning 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $135.00

Highest monthly premium: $299.87

San Diego, California (Zip 92154), male turning 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $125.00

Highest monthly premium: $269.87

San Francisco, California (Zip 94112), male turning 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $115.00

Highest monthly premium: $240.03



The Association posted the findings on the 2020 Medicare Supplement Plan G Price Index findings for California on their website. "We also share savings tips that can be helpful for consumers," Slome adds. The insurance advocate notes that household discounts may be available. "The percentage savings can vary from five percent to as much as 12 percent for California applicants," he explains.



The Association offers an online directory to find California Medicare insurance agents located by Zip Code. "It's free and completely private. We do not seek to gather any of your personal information," Slome shares.



The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare Supplement insurance. Find them at www.medicaresupp.org or by calling 818-597-3205. Los Angeles, CA, June 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- California has some of the lowest cost Medicare insurance options. A male turning age 65 in San Francisco can pay as little as $115-per-month. In Los Angeles it can cost $135-per-month according to the 2020 Medicare Supplement Insurance Price Index. If he lived in Philadelphia he potentially could pay as much as $509 for virtually identical coverage.The analysis of 2020 Medigap pricing was released today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI)."Many things cost more in California but that's not true for quality Medicare insurance coverage," shares Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The organization compiled rates for Medigap Plan G rates for metropolitan areas."Rates are set by each of the various insurance companies and there can be a significant difference between the lowest and the highest cost," Slome notes. "In some markets the highest rate was over two times higher." The Association's mid-year price analysis examined Plan G plan costs.Los Angeles, California (Zip 90001), female turning 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $135.00Highest monthly premium: $299.87San Diego, California (Zip 92154), male turning 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $125.00Highest monthly premium: $269.87San Francisco, California (Zip 94112), male turning 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $115.00Highest monthly premium: $240.03The Association posted the findings on the 2020 Medicare Supplement Plan G Price Index findings for California on their website. "We also share savings tips that can be helpful for consumers," Slome adds. The insurance advocate notes that household discounts may be available. "The percentage savings can vary from five percent to as much as 12 percent for California applicants," he explains.The Association offers an online directory to find California Medicare insurance agents located by Zip Code. "It's free and completely private. We do not seek to gather any of your personal information," Slome shares.The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare Supplement insurance. Find them at www.medicaresupp.org or by calling 818-597-3205. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance