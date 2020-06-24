Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Intertek Press Release

Receive press releases from Intertek: By Email RSS Feeds: Intertek Protek Supports AMResorts(R) CleanComplete Verification(TM) 360-Degree Quality Programme as Part of Reopening Plan

London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2020



As part of Interktek’s Protek Solutions for health, safety, and wellbeing, POSI-Check was established to support organisations in the coming weeks and months as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The POSI-Check audit programme is designed to address the current and future need to formulate and monitor an effective response to communicable infections in hotels and restaurants around the world. AMResorts® has implemented the new POSI-Check programme at its 56 award-winning branded properties located throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and Panama to further elevate the standards of quality and cleanliness, on top of offering premium accommodations and extraordinary inclusions.



Intertek has a long-standing partnership with AMResorts® through its Cristal brand. As part of its innovative new Protek Health Safety and Wellbeing Assurance programme, Intertek will also support in identifying, prioritising and effectively managing risk in their hotels through Intertek Cristal’s FoodCheck, PoolCheck, AquaCheck, RoomCheck, SecurityCheck, and FireCheck audit protocols. By implementing POSI-Check as part of AMResorts®’ CleanComplete Verification™ programme they will ensure their staff around the world all have the tools needed to maintain a level of POSI control in any environment, and help give guests assurance that their health and safety is of utmost importance.



POSI-Check certification will be earned through hands on training sessions, bi-monthly auditing, and easy-to-use swab tests to detect adenosine triphosphate (ATP) of key surfaces in public common areas such as toilet and restrooms, bars and dining areas, reception and concierge desks, elevators and escalators, gym and leisure facilities.



Stephen Tate, CEO Intertek Cristal said: “We are proud to be a part of AMResorts®’ mission to create safe and welcoming environments for all their employees and guests. This partnership began long before these unprecedented times and, as expected, AMResorts® raised the bar even higher given today’s environment and has been able to provide assurance throughout this pandemic and into the new normal as travel picks up once again. Through Intertek Protek solutions, such as POSI-Check we are able to help organisations like AMResorts® not only recover from the effects of the pandemic but also thrive in this ‘new normal’ environment.”



Gonzalo del Peón, AMResorts® President, added: “As the world reopens to a new normal and travelers begin to plan vacations once again, the health and safety of guests at AMResorts® branded properties remains a top priority through these elevated efforts. Our company is proud to collaborate with Intertek Cristal to implement best-in-class practices.”



Intertek Protek provides systemic risk-based quality assurance and verification for all sectors, from food safety and hygiene control services to dedicated audit solutions for the prevention of the spread of infection in all facilities and all sectors. This includes hotels, restaurants and retail outlets where consumers will look for visible safety verification of the places in which they stay or pass through. Protek offers turnkey solutions, from facility health assessment, cleaning and disinfecting process oversight and post-cleaning verification, to compliance reporting and certification across schools and education sites, transportation hubs and manufacturing plants. Protek helps businesses obtain independent assurance that they are fulfilling their duty of care and provides their employees and customers with the confidence they need, everywhere, every day.



About Intertek:

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.



Intertek.com



About AMResorts®



AMResorts® collectively provide sales, marketing and brand management services to eight individually unique resort brands including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets®, Breathless®, Dreams®, Now®, Reflect® Resorts & Spas, Alua® Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. The AMResorts® Collection of Brands is continuously raising the all-inclusive concept to a new level of luxury with its signature Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury®, and Unlimited-Fun® programs. Located throughout Mexico, Jamaica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, and Spain, AMResorts’ 70 award-winning properties treat every guest to premium accommodations, desirable locations and extraordinary inclusions. The brands in the collection include: Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts (zoetryresorts.com; 1-888-4-ZOËTRY); Secrets Resorts & Spas (secretsresorts.com; 1-866-GO SECRETS); Breathless Resorts & Spas (breathlessresorts.com; 1-855-65-BREATHE); Dreams Resorts & Spas (dreamsresorts.com; 1-866-2-DREAMS); Now Resorts & Spas (nowresorts.com; 1-877-NOW-9953); Reflect Resorts & Spas (reflectresorts.com; 1-855-4REFLECT), Sunscape Resorts & Spas (sunscaperesorts.com; 1-866-SUNSCAPE) and Alua Hotels & Resorts (aluahotels.com). Images, logos and informational material about the AMResorts® Collection of Brands and properties are available at amresorts.com/mediasite/media. Lauren Whittemore

+1-800-810-1195



https://www.intertek.com



