Wall Street Journal & REAL Trends 1000 Report Ranks Team Forss Realty Group #1 in California for Closed Transactions

Each year REAL Trends ranks the top sales professionals in the United States by transaction sides and sales volume. This ranking is done in partnership with The Wall Street Journal. The application process begins in January and ends in March and requires independent third-party verification on every sales professional and team, including their status as an individual sales professional or part of a team.



Team Forss Realty Group is now ranked in the top one-half of 1 percent of the more than 2.5 million Realtors® nationwide. The Thousand real estate professionals list was announced on June 19, 2020, with separate categories honoring the top residential agents and agent teams for excellence.



Team Forss Realty Group ranked number one (1) for the entire state of California and ranked forty-four (44) in the nation in the REAL Trends 1000 for sides closed in residential transactions last year. They also ranked number forty two (42) in the nation for sales volume in residential transactions last year.



“We are completely humbled and thrilled to make Real Trends’ top teams of the year again. Our team is consistently striving to be the most trusted resource in real estate in Southern California,” said Lisa Forss – co-owner of Team Forss Realty Group, who serves clients primarily in the Temecula Valley & North San Diego Counties. “It’s so incredible to show that hard work pays off and we are honored to be number one in the entire state of California.”



The ranking of The Thousand can be found at https://www1.realtrends.com/rankings/real-trends-1000-teams-large-sides-2020



About Team Forss - Prior to establishing Team Forss Realty Group, Lisa and Goran Forss were among the top 100 agents nationwide for one of the largest real estate franchises. Today, Team Forss Realty Group is the #1 Team in California. Team Forss are proud to be recommended by an eclectic group of celebrity professionals along with an exclusive personal recommendation by Barbara Corcoran – most widely known from the TV show “Shark Tank.” Barbara is a real estate mogul, featured on CNBC, CNN, ABC, as well as several other mediums, and has chosen Team Forss to be the experts she recommends in all of Riverside and North San Diego County. Team Forss is your personal resource to real estate in Southern California - finding the home you want, with the service and experience you need!



Contact Information Team Forss

Goran Forss

951-760-6027

teamforss.com

