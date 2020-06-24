Press Releases Joey's Seafood Restaurants Press Release

Joey's Seafood Restaurants Hits One Out of the Park with Summer Beer Batter Promotion

Canada's largest Seafood Restaurant chain uses beer in its secret batter for the first time.

Calgary, Canada, June 24, 2020 --(



“Joey’s Seafood has a secret signature batter that has made our fish famous and Joey’s unique," says Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd. "This is a classic addition to our recipe that we feel will garner excitement from beer batter purists.”



From July 6 – August 31, 2020, participating Joey’s Seafood Restaurants across Canada will be offering the option of beer in their batter as well as a beer gravy, flavoured with Molson Canadian.



"With Take-Out being a higher percentage of sales than normal, we have created a special that feeds the family at home, like a summer picnic," says Dave Holland, Vice President of Marketing and Design, Joey's Seafood Restaurants.



About Joey's

Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and "Fish Taco" has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices.



Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen - to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 5.5 million guests system-wide through its 43 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary.



For more information, please contact:

Mr. Max Gagnon, Vice President Operations, Joey’s Restaurants, max@joeys.ca

