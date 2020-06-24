Joey’s Seafood Restaurants Hits One Out of the Park with Summer Beer Batter Promotion

Calgary, Canada, June 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Starting July 6, customers at Joey’s Seafood Restaurants will have the option of Joey’s signature batter or a limited-time beer batter (Molson Canadian).
“Joey’s Seafood has a secret signature batter that has made our fish famous and Joey’s unique," says Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd. "This is a classic addition to our recipe that we feel will garner excitement from beer batter purists.”
From July 6 – August 31, 2020, participating Joey’s Seafood Restaurants across Canada will be offering the option of beer in their batter as well as a beer gravy, flavoured with Molson Canadian.
"With Take-Out being a higher percentage of sales than normal, we have created a special that feeds the family at home, like a summer picnic," says Dave Holland, Vice President of Marketing and Design, Joey's Seafood Restaurants.
About Joey's
Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and "Fish Taco" has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices.
Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen - to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 5.5 million guests system-wide through its 43 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary.
For more information, please contact:
Mr. Max Gagnon, Vice President Operations, Joey’s Restaurants, max@joeys.ca
Mr. Dave Holland, VP of Marketing, Joey’s Restaurants, 403.513.1320, dave.holland@joeys.ca