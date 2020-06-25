Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CS Energy Press Release

CS Energy Announces Completion of the Largest Landfill Solar-Plus-Storage Project in Massachusetts

National EPC delivers complex solar plus storage project in just four months.

Edison, NJ, June 25, 2020 --(



With close to 1 GW of solar installed to date, including over 160 MW of landfill solar installations, CS Energy is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The organization is ranked in the top 20 Solar Contractors in the US by Solar Power World and named the #1 commercial solar installer by Wood Mackenzie with leading market share in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. This project was one of the first solar plus energy storage projects to participate in the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program.



“CS Energy has a significant market share in the solar-plus-storage business. We are strategically scaling up our energy storage division and growing our register of successfully completed projects,” shared Sean Harrington, Director of Energy Storage of CS Energy. “Our background and experience in landfill solar enable us to foresee challenges and expedite projects. It’s another testament to our energy storage team’s capabilities and dedication.”



“As the owner and operator of the Amesbury landfill project, it was critical that Kearsarge Energy partner with a sophisticated and experienced EPC firm capable of navigating the complexities of landfill solar projects,” said Andrew the Bernstein, Managing Partner of Kearsarge Energy. “CS Energy’s reputation and extensive experience in this specific field, along with its commitments to quality and safety, made the project an unequivocal success.”



CS Energy is a market leader with over 130 MWh of energy storage projects installed or underway in four states. Designing and constructing the Amesbury solar plus storage system required experience in building projects within the allowable limits of the cap design, as well as with the allowable limits of the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Post-Closure Use Permit (PCUP). The firm’s advanced capabilities and extensive onsite overview enabled the project to meet critical PCUP requirements, including not exceeding the 7-psi ground pressure limit for all activities on the landfill cap. Each construction activity, delivery, and the battery energy storage system was evaluated and designed by CS Energy and approved by an independent engineer for DEP compliance. The result of these efforts is a well-designed solar-plus-storage system that will generate clean, renewable energy (from a previously unusable site) for decades to come.



