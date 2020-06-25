Private Placement Markets Announces 15 Locations for Its 2021 "Private Placement Markets’ Conferences"

San Francisco, CA, June 25, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Steve Muehler, Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, today announced that the Firm will be holding fifteen “Private Placement Markets’ Conferences” throughout the World in 2021. The purpose of the conferences will be based around (but not limited to): Discussion Panels about the Private Placement Market as a whole, Deal Structures, Emerging Markets for Non-Regulated Market Securities, Deal Flow, Networking Opportunities, and other Panel Type discussions.
The Conferences are for members of Family Offices, Venture Capital Groups, Broker Dealers, Law Firms, Accounting Firms, Registered Investment Advisors, and other Professional Industry Members operating and servicing the Private Placement Markets.
New York City
Los Angeles
Chicago
Miami
Dallas
San Francisco
Toronto
London
Singapore
Zurich
Hong Kong
Tokyo
Frankfurt
Shanghai
Riyadh
According to Steve Muehler, according to the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, a total of $15.8 Billion USD was raised through Private Placement Deals during the first quarter of 2020. This is an increase of nearly 40% over the same period in 2019, and this includes a dollar volume increase of a whopping 190% ($5.4 Billion USD in 2019). With no industry leading conference truly specializing in Private Placement Industry Conferences (there are some small fragmented groups holding some private investment conferences on a very small level), it only makes sense that the industry leader in the Private Placement Investments industry put together a Series of Financial Conferences that focus just on the Private Placement Investment Markets as a whole.
Dates and locations will be made publicly available in late August of 2020.
