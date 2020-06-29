New ezW2Correction Software Offers Business Owners a Feature to Send Recipient Forms in PDF Format

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Updated 2019 ezW2Correction software supports pdf format in sending recipient forms. Test drive ezW2Correction software at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

Los Angeles, CA, June 29, 2020



Features included in the application include, but are not limited to:

- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.

- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.

- If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms.

- ezW2Correction can support unlimited forms, unlimited recipients and unlimited companies with no extra charge.



“Latest 2019 ezW2Correction software offers PDF feature for sending recipient copies, quickly,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



ezW2Correction starts at 49.00 to print and mail for a single user version. It is approved by SSA to print all W2C and W3C forms on plain white paper. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



About Halfpricesoft.com

