Rotary Club of Westerville Hosts Patriotic Light Show to Support Veterans and Naval Special Warfare Families

Attend the Lights of Liberty Light Show between July 1-5, 9pm-11:30pm at the Westerville Athletic Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave. to support nonprofits SEALKIDS and Honor Flight Columbus.

Westerville, OH, June 25, 2020 --



For more than 40 years The Rotary Club of Westerville has been staging Westerville's Independence Day Celebration. And due to the coronavirus, The Rotary Club has had to postpone and cancel many events but thankfully the organization has come up with a way for the community to still come together and support each other.



To attend the Lights of Liberty Light show attendees can purchase tickets for $10 on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lights-of-liberty-drive-through-digital-light-show-tickets-110674729094?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing.



Proceeds after staging cost of the attraction will go towards:



SEALKIDS - SEALKIDS, Inc. supports the children of Naval Special Warfare through testing, tutoring, therapy, advocacy, and enrichment to ease stress in the home and foster academic success and personal goal attainment.



Honor Flight Columbus - Honors and celebrates World War II veterans’ service by flying them to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.



Blair Bonifield

571-439-0427



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lights-of-liberty-drive-through-digital-light-show-tickets-110674729094

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lights-of-liberty-drive-through-digital-light-show-tickets-110674729094



