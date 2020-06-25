Racer Creates "Fueling Up America" Video Series to Help Promote Small Businesses Through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Releases Mason Ludwig Racing Press Release

17-year-old Late Model race car driver creates “Fueling Up America” video series to help promote small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason Ludwig, a 17-year-old late model race car driver originally from Michigan, has a love for the USA and everything it stands for. He wanted to find a way to help spread the word about small businesses that were stricken by the closures of the COVID-19 epidemic. So, he created a YouTube video series called “Fueling Up America.” The series currently runs twice per week and each episode features different small businesses across the country. “It’s important that we support our local, small businesses. Any time I find a business that I like, a restaurant, store, or service, I’m happy to share my experience and spread the word to others,” says Ludwig. “I wanted to give back and do my part.



Mason is currently residing in North Carolina to further pursue his racing career. Racing was put on hold during the pandemic but that didn’t stop him from finding a way to help and finding other ways to continue to support his marketing partners and other small businesses. “Just because the racecar isn’t on the track, doesn’t mean I can’t still work for my partners and give back to the community. I’ve been working hard to stay on top of current marketing trends so I can offer more creative and effective ways of advertising to businesses while both on and off the track.”



“We are very proud of Mason for his patriotism and desire to help in a time of need. He could see the writing on the wall and realize that small businesses were going to be hurting after being shut-down for such a great period of time,” said Ludwig’s mom, Jaime Ludwig.



Jaime Ludwig

810-656-7241



www.masonludwig.com



