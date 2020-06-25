HPMU, Hybrid Power Management Unit, the Portable Power Solution for Battery & Alternative Energy Systems

Press Releases Electro Standards Laboratories Press Release

The Hybrid Power Management Unit (HPMU) is comprised of both batteries and capacitors fo improved power performance and battery life cycle.

Cranston, RI, June 25, 2020 --(



The Hybryd Power Management Unit is particularly applicable to portable communication devices. This hybrid power operation allows batteries to operate at a lower current level so that the operation can be achieved and the battery life is extended. Once the battery is exhausted, they can be replaced. However, the hybrid unit can be used again, repeatedly. Electro Standards Laboratories can produce a hybrid unit customized for whatever Super Capacitor (SCap) element is required. The battery is sold separately, allowing use of a customer supplied battery.



Extensive work has been done allowing the HPMU to support military communications load profiles such as SATCOM and SINCGARS. Additionally, the HPMU has been integrated into unmanned underwater vehicles hybridizing the thruster load used for station keeping or depth control which experiences pulsed loading on the order of 100W to 150W. Further applications with larger systems have utilized upwards of 250kW using lithium ion capacitors in a different hybrid architecture providing load leveling support with successful completion.



Other applications for this technology include:



Wave Energy Harvesting

Recharging stations for UUV (Unmanned Underwater Vehicles)

Augmentation of Solar Power

Sonar Listening Stations

Weather Monitoring Buoys

Wave Monitoring Buoys

Tsunami Warning Stations

Port Monitoring Buoys



To find out more about this technology or to speak with one of our Technical Sales Representatives call 401-943-1164, eslab@ElectroStandards.com, or www.ElectroStandards.com.



Tina Corticelli, Media Manager

Tina Corticelli

401-943-1164



https://www.electrostandards.com



