Adam Brandvein Joins eXp Realty

Brandvein to represent residential real estate buyers and sellers.

St. Louis, MO, June 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Adam Brandvein recently joined eXp Realty - a full-service residential real estate company - as a residential real estate agent. In this position, Brandvein will assist homeowners with the buying and selling of their properties. He also will identify and negotiate acquisition opportunities for both single-family and multi-family properties.

Prior to joining eXp Realty, Brandvein worked at a locally-owned real estate company. He previously served as a Transaction Manager for a global real estate services business.

Brandvein is a licensed Missouri real estate agent. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN.

"This new opportunity allows me to further enhance my real estate proficiencies to better serve my clients," said Brandvein. "eXp Realty is the fastest growing brokerage in the country, and I look forward to working for such a progressive company."

eXp Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage providing 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 30,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. For more information, call (314) 910-7562.

Contact Information
eXp Realty
Adam Brandvein
314-910-7562
exprealty.com

Adam Brandvein

314-910-7562



exprealty.com



