Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Receive press releases from Telgian: By Email RSS Feeds: Telgian Fire Safety Names Craig Saloman Director of Operations

Phoenix, AZ, June 25, 2020 --(



One of Saloman’s most important tasks will be to realign the customer service team, in order to provide a higher level of continual customer engagement. This team approach, combined with a laser focus on each customer’s unique needs is designed to drive an even higher level of customer satisfaction from initial contact, through any services required, to final reporting.



“Craig is an exceptional leader, with an impressive track record,” says Al Gargano, Telgian Fire Safety President. “His innovative programs, business management savvy and years of successful experience make him a valuable addition to the team. Most importantly, his proven commitment to excellence dovetails with Telgian Fire Safety’s dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience for each of the 50,000+ inspections we conduct annually.”



“Our attitude toward our customers will determine their attitude towards us,” explains Saloman. “We must put our customer’s needs first if we want our partnerships to last.”



Saloman brings more than 30 years of operations and management experience to Telgian Fire Safety, with extensive knowledge of service delivery, meeting SLA’s (service level agreements), earning customer trust and confidence.



Previously, Saloman has held a number of leadership roles. Most recently, he acted as the Regional Operations Manager for IntelliQuick Delivery, the largest independent delivery/courier service in the state of Arizona. There he was responsible for the management of all companywide operations.



About Telgian Fire Safety



Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.



We specialize in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.



In addition, our customer-first culture ensures that clients receive the best service for their unique needs. Telgian is an unbiased provider, separating the inspection and testing process from the repairs, and eliminating all conflict of interest. Phoenix, AZ, June 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Telgian Fire Safety is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Saloman as Director of Operations. In this position, Saloman will be responsible for directing the company’s various account teams. In addition, Saloman will monitor existing internal processes, analyze effectiveness and create productivity and efficiency strategies to ensure Telgian’s trademark top-flight customer service.One of Saloman’s most important tasks will be to realign the customer service team, in order to provide a higher level of continual customer engagement. This team approach, combined with a laser focus on each customer’s unique needs is designed to drive an even higher level of customer satisfaction from initial contact, through any services required, to final reporting.“Craig is an exceptional leader, with an impressive track record,” says Al Gargano, Telgian Fire Safety President. “His innovative programs, business management savvy and years of successful experience make him a valuable addition to the team. Most importantly, his proven commitment to excellence dovetails with Telgian Fire Safety’s dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience for each of the 50,000+ inspections we conduct annually.”“Our attitude toward our customers will determine their attitude towards us,” explains Saloman. “We must put our customer’s needs first if we want our partnerships to last.”Saloman brings more than 30 years of operations and management experience to Telgian Fire Safety, with extensive knowledge of service delivery, meeting SLA’s (service level agreements), earning customer trust and confidence.Previously, Saloman has held a number of leadership roles. Most recently, he acted as the Regional Operations Manager for IntelliQuick Delivery, the largest independent delivery/courier service in the state of Arizona. There he was responsible for the management of all companywide operations.About Telgian Fire SafetySince 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.We specialize in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.In addition, our customer-first culture ensures that clients receive the best service for their unique needs. Telgian is an unbiased provider, separating the inspection and testing process from the repairs, and eliminating all conflict of interest. Contact Information Telgian

Susan McNeill

877-835-4426



telgian.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Telgian Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend