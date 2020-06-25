Kyle Madorin Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate

Press Releases The Madorin Group at Keller Williams Press Release

Orlando-area REALTOR® Kyle Madorin has been recognized for his performance in the luxury real estate market, earning The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition, an honor held by just 35 agents in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola Counties.

Orlando, FL, June 25, 2020 --(



"Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community," said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. "It takes a superior level of service to be successful and consistently close sales at or above one million dollars. We want to recognize this performance and give these elite professionals the earned distinction that they are the agent of choice for affluent buyers and sellers."



The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Madorin with the knowledge and tools to better serve affluent clients. The GUILD recognition provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level. "Nothing is more important to my team and me than providing exceptional service to our customers, always keeping their needs and their goals paramount throughout the transaction and beyond," said Madorin.



Kyle Madorin has been in real estate since 2013 and specializes in residential real estate in the Orlando Metro Area and Florida Space Coast. He is a founding partner of The Madorin Group at Keller Williams, a real estate team focused on providing concierge-style services to home buyers, home sellers, and investors in Central Florida. Madorin has been recognized among the top 1% of agents in the Orlando area, and in the top 150 Keller Williams agents in the North Florida Region.



