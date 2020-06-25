TooFaced Launches Style-Conscious Masks Amid Government-Mandated Face Mask Requirement

London-based brand TooFaced London launches their unique line of face masks this week, in line with the new government regulations which require every individual using public transport to wear a face mask to protect those around them.

“With the launch of the government’s new rules, designed to prevent the public from spreading germs from themselves to others, we wanted to provide buyers with a solution which met the need for social responsibility, as well as the desire to remain unique and stylish,” said Founder Eliis Ashley Ruus.



About TooFaced London

TooFaced London was launched in 2020 to fill a gap in the market and give the British public a means of showing their commitment to both community safety and fashion.



With all designs fully reusable, sustainable and comfortable, the designs by TooFaced London introduce a way for face masks to be considered an accessory which is environmentally friendly and stylish, making them accessible to both old and young people who are looking for a way to act responsibly in public without having to cover up who they are.



A TooFaced London face mask is made with a 100% cotton lining, with adjustable ear sliders for an optimum fit, and breathable fabric which makes them ideal for use both across everyday use and during exercise. Each mask comes complete with a travel bag, giving the user an opportunity to keep their mask safe while not in use.



“Here at TooFaced London we believe that everything you do and wear is an opportunity to be creative and to show the world who you are, and our cloth face masks are no different – designed to show that our buyers are not only stylish, but respect their community and are committed to doing their bit.” – Founder Eliis Ashley Ruus



