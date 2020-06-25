Capstone Homes Wins Sussex County Custom Home Builder of the Year and More

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Capstone Homes Press Release

Capstone Homes, a Lewes based custom home building company, won a the coveted Regal Award for Custom Home Builder of the Year for Sussex County. They also took home three more Regal Awards.

Lewes, DE, June 25, 2020 --



Regal Award judges are vetted from outside the BRAD organization to impartially review and assign scores to all the entries. Criteria is based on design, craftsmanship, and completeness of entry. Those with the highest scores in their respective category earn Regal Awards. And “Of the Year” Award Winners take home the most coveted Regal Awards.



Capstone Homes, a Lewes based custom home building company, won one of the few coveted Regal Awards for Custom Home Builder of the Year for Sussex County. They also took home three more Regals for Best Affordable Custom Home up to 2,000 square feet, Best Multifamily Community Home up to 2,000 square feet, and Best Single-Family Custom Home for 2,001–3,000 square feet. Also, six Capstone Homes sales associates – Jon Louden, Jessica Mattioni, Sarah Mushrush, Kevin Parmenter, Emily Schlater, and Mark Williams were inducted into the Million Dollar Club for their high annual sales.



President and Managing Partner at Capstone Homes, Jake Booth, said, “To be recognized as the Sussex County Custom Homebuilder of the year is especially rewarding. We are thankful to our terrific trade partners and suppliers who are instrumental in our success and focused on creating the best experience possible for our customers. Our team, including our sales people, take an amazing amount of pride in each and every home we build and we all love what we do.”



At Capstone Homes, each and every customer has the opportunity to design and customize their new home. They build new homes in several communities throughout Sussex County and have model homes open from Monday through Saturday so buyers can learn more about designing and building a new home.



In addition to community homes, Capstone also designs and builds on any lot in the area. The “On Your Lot” program makes building a home worry free because of the comprehensive approach that covers all parts of the build which give a customer a comprehensive design build experience. From design, site work, to settlement and beyond.



“We love our home, our experience, and your team...we confirmed that Capstone really does 'your home, your way'! We are happy to recommend Capstone to our family and friends.” -Barbara and Dawn, new Sussex County home owners



Jake Booth

302-644-0300



https://www.capstone-homes.com/



