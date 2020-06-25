Midwest College Planning Announces Summer Workshops

Press Releases Midwest College Planning Press Release

Workshops being offered at larger venues and limiting the number of participants to allow for social distancing.

Columbus, OH, June 25, 2020 --(



Midwest College Planning offers a comprehensive approach to the college planning. The first step in college planning is to attend a free workshop and learn how college has changed and why it is so expensive.



Columbus, OH, June 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Midwest College Planning (MCP) announces a new summer lineup for college planning workshops. By offering workshops in larger venues and limiting the number of participants the workshops will be in line with the social distancing guidelines. MCP will be speaking on June 30 at Courtyard by Marriott-Granville-Newark, Newark at 5 pm and 7 pm, OH on July 9 the Courtyard by Marriott-Hilliard, Hilliard, OH at5 pm and 7 pm. More locations, dates and times are listed on their website.

Lisa Newkirk

614-934-1515



midwestcollegeplanning.com



