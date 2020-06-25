PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Midwest College Planning Announces Summer Workshops


Workshops being offered at larger venues and limiting the number of participants to allow for social distancing.

Columbus, OH, June 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Midwest College Planning (MCP) announces a new summer lineup for college planning workshops. By offering workshops in larger venues and limiting the number of participants the workshops will be in line with the social distancing guidelines. MCP will be speaking on June 30 at Courtyard by Marriott-Granville-Newark, Newark at 5 pm and 7 pm, OH on July 9 the Courtyard by Marriott-Hilliard, Hilliard, OH at5 pm and 7 pm. More locations, dates and times are listed on their website.

Midwest College Planning offers a comprehensive approach to the college planning. The first step in college planning is to attend a free workshop and learn how college has changed and why it is so expensive.

Marc E. Ziegler, President & CEO, is a Senior College Planning Specialist, working with parents nationally. Marc holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of California at San Diego, and a Master’s in Education from Azusa Pacific University. Marc specializes in helping parents of college-bound students improve their financial aid picture and focus on the best fit for the student’s success. MCP’s class of 2020 students earned more than $14 Million in grants and scholarships.
Contact Information
Midwest College Planning
Lisa Newkirk
614-934-1515
Contact
midwestcollegeplanning.com

