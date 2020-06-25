Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dynamic Healthcare Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Dynamic Healthcare Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Dynamic Healthcare Systems' Risk Adjustment Management Program Services Gets Updated

Dynamic's Popular Risk Adjustment Management Program (RAMP) Advisory Service Helps Health Plans Address Common and Potentially Costly Issues

Santa Ana, CA, June 25, 2020 --



Health plans face significant challenges in accurately maintaining and managing their members' care through physician education, member communication, and accurate data collection while struggling to prevent data leakage and incorrect year-over-year diagnoses documentation. Additionally, many plans utilize a retrospective and fragmented approach to attain the necessary information on their members and receive inadequate reimbursement from CMS.



"This enhancement provides health plans with the opportunity to engage directly with our Subject Matter Experts," says Justin Witkowski, Vice President of Professional Services at Dynamic Healthcare Systems. "Dynamic can help the plans get the most of their RAPS program with the strength of our people, software, and automation," Witkowski added.



Dynamic's robust Medicare Advantage suite of integrated solutions provides health plans and provider groups with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic's integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans and provider groups meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic's solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan's membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges.



About Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Dynamic Healthcare Systems was founded in 2005 in response to the significant business and system challenges placed on Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) by the enacted Medicare Modernization Act of 2003.



Dynamic provides an end-to-end automated comprehensive solution for health plans and provider groups participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs.



Our automated solutions can help Dynamic's clients optimize revenue and increase the quality of their governmental submissions in an operationally efficient manner that is designed to comply with applicable legal and regulatory obligations. The analytics, integrated workflows, and queues within a single integrated platform help Dynamic's clients more effectively manage Enrollment, Premium Billing, Revenue Reconciliation, and Risk Adjustment. For more information, visit dynamichealthsys.com or call 949-333-4565 ext. 125.



Contact Information:

Denise Uselding

Meda Relations

Denise Uselding

949-333-4565 ext. 180



https://dynamichealthsys.com/



