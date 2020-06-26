Press Releases Institute of Solar Technology Press Release

Global Advanced Training and Educational Trust and University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Collaborate to Offer RE Project Finance and EV Powertrain Course

Kolkata, India, June 26, 2020 --(



Institute of Solar Technology (IST) is a well-known solar training institute in India and worldwide. They have trained engineers and startups in PAN India, UK, Oman, Zimbabwe, Cambodia and other countries. Many of them completed MW Solar Power plant projects also.



Renewable Energy Project Finance program intends to make an exceptional professional in renewable energy project to pursue a career at mid or senior finance management level in Renewable Energy sector. It covers every key concept, India and International best practices and along with key financial management skills needed.



With the demand rising exponentially, a significant skill gap is also observed in the industry. Companies are finding it difficult to find the right talent for positions like Analyst, Project Finance, Renewable Energy Finance Project Manager and other similar roles.



Electric vehicles is another emerging field. Electric Vehicle Power-train program intends to make an exceptional professional Ev EVSE development in the Electric Vehicle sector.



To address this skill gap, GATE Trust and UPES in India have come together as academic partners to bring quality education and industry exposure to students and working professionals interested in tapping the emerging opportunities in this sector.



On this collaboration Ashok Sahu, Head – Center for Continuing Education, UPES said, “UPES envisions itself as an institution of global standing, which fosters development of professionally competent talent and contributes to nation-building. Continuing this movement forward, UPES had become an academic partner of GATE Trust for its programs in Renewable energy and Electric vehicles.”



Sanjib Roy

+918296353254



http://gatetrust.org



