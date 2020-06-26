Diana Bassett Public Relations Debuts New Entertainment Firm

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Diana Bassett Public Relations Press Release

PR firm announces launch after getting started through offering pro-bono work to small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic.

New York, NY, June 26, 2020 --(



DBPR was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, Diana was offering free PR to any small businesses affected by the shutdown, looking for ways to stay connected to their customers even if they were not currently open for business. This passion project was the catalyst for the launch of DBPR, the full service agency specializing in media relations and branding. Pro-bono work will continue to be offered to any small businesses in need.



Prior to starting her own company, Diana worked in an array of industries doing PR including film, influencers, hospitality, restaurants, professional athletes and everything in between. DBPR marks the return of Diana to her roots as she rejoins the entertainment industry, where she first got her start.



“After a decade of learning what works and what doesn't from amazing mentors and previous bosses, I am excited to take the best of everything and apply it with my own style,” said Diana Bassett, president of DBPR. “To be able to create so much in such a short time during the pandemic seems unreal. Working with my clients and creating their brands has felt more like a passion project than a job, and I look forward to seeing what the future brings to me and DBPR.”



DBPR specializes in brand management, media relations, social media, crisis management and influencer relations. Clients can pick which services best fit their needs to create custom monthly packages.



“Having a publicist that is so educated in the media and on top of her game has made my career run so smoothly,” said Nikki Blonsky, actress and DBPR client. “Her professionalism and friendship are two things that I cherish. Diana knows what she is doing, and does it with a smile and a guiding hand and heart. In the short time we have worked together, I have already seen a vast change in my brand.”



For more information, visit Dianabassettpr.com.



About DBPR

Diana Bassett

516-697-7677



www.dianabassettpr.com



