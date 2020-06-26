Charlotte County Soccer Federation Honors the Moss-Solomon Soccer Scholarship Award Recipient

Press Releases Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc. Press Release

Charlotte County, FL, June 26, 2020 --(



CCSF and The Moss-Solomon Family are proud to present Ms. Josie DiMonda as this year’s winner. Ms. DiMonda started playing soccer at the age of 8 and has been a member of the Charlotte County Soccer Federation since 2008. During Ms. DiMonda’s time as a member of CCSF she has been a Charlotte Premier Competitive player since, playing the positions Defender and Forward. Ms. DiMonda is a USSF licensed level 8 referee, U6 recreational coach. Ms. DiMonda has also played soccer for Community Christian School in Port Charlotte as a starting Middle Midfielder Varsity team. Ms. DiMonda graduated on June 19th 2020 and plans to attend Shorter University and play soccer for the Shorter Hawks Women Soccer Team.



The Moss-Solomon Soccer Scholarship Award was created by CCSF in honor of Mr. Richard Moss-Solomon’s dedication and commitment to the CCSF community. As a founding member of CCSF, Mr. Moss-Solomon held the position of President from 2003-2007 and has provided leadership through coaching, refereeing, mentoring and guidance to the board of directors. Mr. Moss-Solomon has been a part of the Charlotte County community since 1982, and has spent many years giving back to the children of the community.



This award is presented by the Moss-Solomon Family, to a member of the Charlotte County Soccer Federation community in recognition of their dedication and commitment to CCSF.



About Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.



CCSF is a not-for profit youth soccer club.



Miguel Dotres

954-646-2106



ccsfsoccer.com



