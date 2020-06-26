GiftWaley Set to Target Corporate Gifting Segment Alongside Personal Gifting Market

After launching operations in Bangalore in the last week, the niche online personal gifting startup, GiftWaley.com, is also set to target the Corporate gifting market considering the rise in employee engagement activities and work from home being the new normal for most of the IT companies across the country.

The start-up has also created a separate section for corporate & companies to raise inquiries and get immediate quotations from its wide range of collections of electronic gadgets, accessories, and home & living products.



“Everyone of us must have come across seeing multiple companies setting up complete work desk for employees at their home to ensure smooth flow of work, and we see gadgets like Power banks, headphones, earphones, and pocket printers can do well during this time as the later mentioned are basic for connecting with team/ clients over call/ e-meet applications and can complement the complete work desk setup.” - GiftWaley Team



GiftWaley looks to focus only on the Bangalore market for corporate gifting for the year and looks to reach a wider audience across other metro cities from January 2021.



GiftWaley.com is a Trademarked gifting brand focused on bringing in a wide range of product categories of Electronics, Audio gadgets, Fashion & accessories, and Home & Living, Decor products for gifting Self, Home, Friends and Family. Helping Customers to choose the best gift for every occasion and relation with quality products, GiftWaley aims to be #YourSmilePartner with its "Spreading Smiles with Gifts to All" objective.