PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0700 Has Been Released

SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for Windows, .NET Framework and .NET Core Windows applications.

Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, June 26, 2020 --(



What's new:



[+] Added support for Windows .NET Core applications.



Supported target .NET Core frameworks:



- .NET Core 2.x

- .NET Core 3.x



Supported output type:



- Windows application

- Windows console application

- Windows class library



Supported platform target:



- AnyCpu, x86 (PC Guard for .NET)

- x64 (PC Guard for .NET64)



Supported target runtime:



- win-x86 (PC Guard for .NET)

- win-x64 (PC Guard for .NET64)



Supported deployment mode: Self-contained



Notes:



In case of .NET Core 2.x Windows applications both module (app.dll) and bootstrap exe (app.exe) application must be encrypted with appropriate version of PC Guard. If only module (dll) is encrypted it will not work.



This is not mandatory for .NET Core 3.x applications. Protected module will work just fine if run from command line with "dotnet app.dll".



[+] "Erase Debug information" option added to security settings.



Debug information is automatically removed from application during protection process. Use this option to change default behavior. If turned off, protection code will not erase Debug information. (Default: ON)



[!] Few other minor fixes, optimizations and security improvements.



More info: https://www.sofpro.com/pc-guard



