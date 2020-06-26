PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0700 Has Been Released


SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for Windows, .NET Framework and .NET Core Windows applications.

Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, June 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This update brings support for Windows .NET Core 2.x and 3.x applications.

What's new:

[+] Added support for Windows .NET Core applications.

Supported target .NET Core frameworks:

- .NET Core 2.x
- .NET Core 3.x

Supported output type:

- Windows application
- Windows console application
- Windows class library

Supported platform target:

- AnyCpu, x86 (PC Guard for .NET)
- x64 (PC Guard for .NET64)

Supported target runtime:

- win-x86 (PC Guard for .NET)
- win-x64 (PC Guard for .NET64)

Supported deployment mode: Self-contained

Notes:

In case of .NET Core 2.x Windows applications both module (app.dll) and bootstrap exe (app.exe) application must be encrypted with appropriate version of PC Guard. If only module (dll) is encrypted it will not work.

This is not mandatory for .NET Core 3.x applications. Protected module will work just fine if run from command line with "dotnet app.dll".

[+] "Erase Debug information" option added to security settings.

Debug information is automatically removed from application during protection process. Use this option to change default behavior. If turned off, protection code will not erase Debug information. (Default: ON)

[!] Few other minor fixes, optimizations and security improvements.

More info: https://www.sofpro.com/pc-guard

Trial versions can be requested online: https://www.sofpro.com
Contact Information
Software Protection Labs
Blagoje Ceklic
+381-11-3910-979
Contact
https://www.sofpro.com

