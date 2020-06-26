Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Imagicaa Press Release

Receive press releases from Imagicaa: By Email RSS Feeds: Imagicaa Eyes Tech Applications to Transform Safety and Guest Services

Digital Transformation set to raise guest experience and safety threshold.

Mumbai, India, June 26, 2020 --(



But the key question that currently tops consumer mind-set is – Are these human outlined health, safety and hygiene measures, sufficient?



Additional mechanism to uplift experiences is always welcomed and this is where technology is a proven game changer; both in the pre and post pandemic world. It has fuelled business transformations and enhanced customer experiences like never before. Technology has been an integral component of Imagicaa’s daily operation and functionality too. And now more than ever, adapting latest, trending tech-based solutions holds the key to addressing the need of the hour – social distancing. The pandemic has made digital transformation imperative and slow adopters will fall behind.



Imagicaa is leveraging technology to its benefit to re-open its parks safely with distinct technological measures to enhance the end-to-end guest journey whilst ensuring it elevates safety practices.



1. Imagicaa App – "ONE Stop-Shop"

A multi-functional, solution driven platform is always welcome and Imagicaa app has been upgraded accordingly to serve this purpose. The end objective is to minimise physical touch, and curb the risk of infection by optimizing a single use medium. From booking tickets, availing vouchers and offers to virtual queuing, accessing park map and digital menus to payment; all integrated user-interface app is a one-stop shop for every guest.



2. Safe, Fast-Track Entry with Virtual BookingsBooking tickets online will be the go-to route as not only will it eliminate congestion at park ticket counters but also allow guests to jump queue lines by scanning ticket barcode and fast-track their park entry. Known as ‘Easy Access’, this will aid social distancing by reducing guests from inter-mixing with one another.



3. Virtual Queues Enable Social Distancing

Long queue rides will work in contradiction to social distancing as large volumes of people stand in close proximity awaiting their turn. Hence to counter the problem, Imagicaa is introducing "Virtual Queuing" wherein guests can queue from their smartphones by issuance of a token number. This mechanism will replace physical queuing by allowing guests to roam free and notify them when they have reached in front of the particular ride queue.



4. Digital Menus and Mobile Ordering

The optimal way for any food outlet to uphold hygiene standards currently is to minimise touch-points in an effective and efficient manner. Hence paper menus will make way for digital menus that are accessible by phone browser or Imagicaa app for viewing and order placement. This will eliminate crowding at food service and billing counters, overcome social distancing and hygiene challenges by facilitating a contactless process and revolutionizing the guest experience.



5. Imagicaa Says Yes to Cashless

Cash potentially is an infection carrier source. To eliminate infection spread from exchange of cash, Imagicaa will go completely cashless with acceptable payment modes being QR code based app-BharatPe, Paytm or plastic money (debit/credit card). Guests can also make virtual payments at restaurants by presenting digital food vouchers that can be booked with tickets online and are stored in the Imagicaa app.



With integration of technological enhancements; Dhimant Bakshi, Joint CEO, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited added, “Today reimagining business operations to ensure safety has become paramount wherein technology will prove to be complete game changer. From business standpoint, newer technological deployments will be a focal point in reimagining our existing operations, way of working and scaling the value proposition.” Continuing on he said, “Imagicaa app, virtual queuing to mobile ordering; all measures have been undertaken to ensure social distancing and safety in the short term. However, seamless implementation of these is expected to significantly enhance overall guest experience over the long term. We look forward to the response as it will reflect consumer assurance, vital for successful reopening.”



Sanchita Attawar

+91 22 4068 00 38



https://www.imagicaaworld.com



