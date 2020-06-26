Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shakolo Press Release

Receive press releases from Shakolo: By Email RSS Feeds: Shakolo Fitness Wear Set to Launch a Project to Break the Fitness Industry Mold

Shakolo, a pioneering soon to launch brand, focusing on their customers looking good, feeling good, and doing good.

Dublin, Ireland, June 26, 2020 --(



Shakolo started in 2019 and based in Dublin. A pioneering sportswear brand in Ireland bringing new, fresh and modern designs to the sport wear industry. Right now, women's wear is their main, however there are extraordinary plans in works for male fitness enthusiasts and body builders.



What does Shakolo mean? Shakolo means "overcoming obstacles" and it’s actually the middle name of the owner's mother. It is the perfect name for a fitness brand as so many have obstacles to overcome and constantly strive to exceed expectations.



A brand that cares for, and loves the environment, the materials and processes are Eco friendly. Even the packaging is recyclable and biodegradable. As the owner is a fitness enthusiast, her vision is to fuse comfort and fashion, while making modern and trendy sportswear for all. Shakolo currently sells ready made women fitness clothes. According to the owner, the supplier decided to cut ties without prior warning. Seeing this as a sign to launch her own collection sooner, a Kickstarter campaign was the answer.



Kickstarter is a crowdfunding platform, giving entrepreneurs a gateway to make their ideas come true. Once the campaign launches, the project has 30 days to reach their goal. A backer pledges (promises) an amount, payment is not taken until the full goal amount is met. So, if it fails, then the backer is not charged and the project gets nothing. Shakolo's Kickstarter campaign will launch in two days, and in order to succeed needs the help of backers. Interested backers can pledge any amount once it is launched. Based on a certain amount, a reward is given, the more money spent, the sweeter the reward. Shakolo is not just an ordinary sportswear brand, they are a fitness brand that is here to build a community, focusing on a healthy lifestyle. They want customers to look good, feel good, and do good. It will be exciting to see this new brand succeed in the campaign and shake up the fitness apparel industry.



Marlo Kudjordji

+353864659077



shakolo.com



