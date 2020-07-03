Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Mhotep Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from The Mhotep Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: The RBG Countdown and World Melanin Day: 40 Days to the 100th Year of Red, Black and Green on August 13, 2020

The Mhotep Corporation announces the 100th year of Red, Black and Green as the colors of Africans, at home and abroad, begins August 13, 2020. The RBG Countdown to that milestone enters its 50th day on July 4, 2020. The Fourth of July also marks 40 days to #RBG100. August 13 is also designated World Melanin Day.

Washington, DC, July 03, 2020 --(



The Fourth of July will be 110 years since Jack Johnson humiliated Jim Jeffries in the fifteen-round bout Tex Rickard promoted as the Fight of the Century in Reno, Nevada. 2020 also marks 120 years since Will A. Heelen and J.Fred Helf wrote the derogatory song "Every Race Has A Flag But The Coon." The tune belittled Africans at home and abroad for not having a flag.



Red, Black, and Green first saw usage symbolizing the United States of Africa in the Black Star Line’s maiden voyage on November 23, 1919.



The designation of Red, Black, and Green as the colors of Black people worldwide commenced August 13, 1920, in the second Madison Square Garden. The occasion was the signing of the Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World. It took place thirteen days into the first annual Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League international convention. The U.N.I.A. meeting was chaired by the organization’s first President General Marcus Garvey. "That the colors, Red, Black and Green, be the colors of the Negro race," are the words of the thirty-ninth declaration.



"Red is the color of the blood which men must shed for their redemption and liberty; black is the color of the noble and distinguished race to which we belong; green is the color of the luxuriant vegetation of our Motherland." Those words define the symbolic meaning of the tricolor in the "Universal Black Man Catechism published by the U.N.I.A. in 1921. It was authored by George Alexander McGuire.



The Mhotep Corporation suggests activities for the day ranging from holding RBG flag raising ceremonies, displaying RBG flags at our homes, placing RBG stickers on our cars, wearing RBG buttons, publicly reading the Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World and hosting public viewing parties for the documentary "This Flag of Mine: Towards 100 Years of Red, Black and Green" which can be found online.



The Mhotep Corporation distributed the documentary in 2011. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the company's President and CEO stated, "We produced the short film to document the origin, purpose and history of Red, Black and Green. Years ago, a friend asked us to make a presentation to her elementary school students about the history of our flag. The documentary is a result of that presentation."



During 2016 Mr. Azikiwe realized melanin deserved special recognition on August 13. "I decided to start referring to August 13 as World Melanin Day. Over three-hundred thousand scholarly articles exist involving melanin, yet in the media it is as though the chemical does not exist," he said. Expanding further he stated, "Melanin puts the 'B' in RBG and the 'Black' in Red, Black and Green." On May 15, 2020 The Mhotep Corporation announced the release of Mr. Azikiwe’s book "Melanin Is Worth More Than Gold: Is This The Era Of The Blessed Generation." It details why melanin is worth more than gold.



According to Mr. Azikiwe, "The 100th year of RBG as the colors of Africans at home and abroad approaches, melanin is worth more than gold, the Afro, official currency of the Sovereign United States of Africa is worth over $2. That influences awareness, perception, and power. Could that be what Marcus Garvey, Provisional President of Africa meant by 'look for me in the whirlwind?'" Washington, DC, July 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today the Mhotep Corporation announced the 40th day of the Red, Black, and Green (aka RBG) Countdown is July 4, 2020. The company initiated the RBG Countdown spend ninety days informing the public August 13, 2020 will be the Reddest, Blackest and Greenest day ever. That day is the 100th anniversary of Red, Black, and Green as the colors of Africans at home and abroad. The company indicates August 13th is the perfect opportunity for us to collectively "Wear Red, Black and Green on August Thirteen!" Doing so sends a message of hope, makes a statement of global unity and demonstrates mental emancipation.The Fourth of July will be 110 years since Jack Johnson humiliated Jim Jeffries in the fifteen-round bout Tex Rickard promoted as the Fight of the Century in Reno, Nevada. 2020 also marks 120 years since Will A. Heelen and J.Fred Helf wrote the derogatory song "Every Race Has A Flag But The Coon." The tune belittled Africans at home and abroad for not having a flag.Red, Black, and Green first saw usage symbolizing the United States of Africa in the Black Star Line’s maiden voyage on November 23, 1919.The designation of Red, Black, and Green as the colors of Black people worldwide commenced August 13, 1920, in the second Madison Square Garden. The occasion was the signing of the Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World. It took place thirteen days into the first annual Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League international convention. The U.N.I.A. meeting was chaired by the organization’s first President General Marcus Garvey. "That the colors, Red, Black and Green, be the colors of the Negro race," are the words of the thirty-ninth declaration."Red is the color of the blood which men must shed for their redemption and liberty; black is the color of the noble and distinguished race to which we belong; green is the color of the luxuriant vegetation of our Motherland." Those words define the symbolic meaning of the tricolor in the "Universal Black Man Catechism published by the U.N.I.A. in 1921. It was authored by George Alexander McGuire.The Mhotep Corporation suggests activities for the day ranging from holding RBG flag raising ceremonies, displaying RBG flags at our homes, placing RBG stickers on our cars, wearing RBG buttons, publicly reading the Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World and hosting public viewing parties for the documentary "This Flag of Mine: Towards 100 Years of Red, Black and Green" which can be found online.The Mhotep Corporation distributed the documentary in 2011. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the company's President and CEO stated, "We produced the short film to document the origin, purpose and history of Red, Black and Green. Years ago, a friend asked us to make a presentation to her elementary school students about the history of our flag. The documentary is a result of that presentation."During 2016 Mr. Azikiwe realized melanin deserved special recognition on August 13. "I decided to start referring to August 13 as World Melanin Day. Over three-hundred thousand scholarly articles exist involving melanin, yet in the media it is as though the chemical does not exist," he said. Expanding further he stated, "Melanin puts the 'B' in RBG and the 'Black' in Red, Black and Green." On May 15, 2020 The Mhotep Corporation announced the release of Mr. Azikiwe’s book "Melanin Is Worth More Than Gold: Is This The Era Of The Blessed Generation." It details why melanin is worth more than gold.According to Mr. Azikiwe, "The 100th year of RBG as the colors of Africans at home and abroad approaches, melanin is worth more than gold, the Afro, official currency of the Sovereign United States of Africa is worth over $2. That influences awareness, perception, and power. Could that be what Marcus Garvey, Provisional President of Africa meant by 'look for me in the whirlwind?'" Contact Information The Mhotep Corporation

Nnamdi Azikiwe

202-294-0018



keyamsha.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Mhotep Corporation Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend