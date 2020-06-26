Press Releases Anovaa Press Release

Receive press releases from Anovaa: By Email RSS Feeds: Entech Launches Anovaa, a Unified Digital Loan Origination Platform and Originate(TM) Turn-Key Loan Outsourcing

Smart technology delivers 40% boost in loan processing speed and efficiency.

New York, NY, June 26, 2020 --(



Entech today announced Anovaa (www.anovaa.com), an independent subsidiary focused on loan origination platforms and services. The Anovaa Platform is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution available for personal, student, education refinance and revolving credit loan products. Anovaa Originate™ is a turn-key loan origination ecosystem for white label lending business process outsourcing.



While digital transformation has immeasurably improved on-line and mobile lending, 72% of banks ranked back-office loan origination efficiency as their number one problem. Anovaa was launched specifically to overcome lending efficiency challenges by providing the right balance between user experience, back-office optimization, and risk reduction.



The Anovaa platform has a modern, open architecture that incorporates unique technologies to reduce fraud, automate credit applications, speed financial data collection and analysis, and lower credit risk. Intelligent automation and a flexible credit engine built into the Anovaa platform deliver efficiency improvements of over 40% and lower risks across the lending lifecycle.



Originate is Anovaa’s white-label solution for turn-key loan origination processing, call center operations, and customer services. Originate services are delivered by banking experts with a deep understanding of lending operational details that comes from their experience originating over $100 Billion in loans. Originate is full-service, end-to-end Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solution, including development of loan programs, marketing, branded loan applications and documentation, set-up of credit policies, call center support and more.



“In an industry in the midst of disruption, the time is now to finally bring together a unified loan origination ecosystem that fulfills the promise of digital transformation by seamlessly intersecting customer enablement with back office operational efficiency," said Jeffrey Milne, CEO of Anovaa.



Built on a modern architecture using scalable Application Programming Interfaces (API’s), Anovaa is also perfect for FinTech’s and non-banks seeking to rapidly add lending to their product portfolios.



About Anovaa

Anovaa has a singular vision and mission: To be the world's best loan origination solution. Driven by our ideas and human-centric approach, we focus our collective knowledge, experiences, and expertise to deliver loan origination solutions that combine consumer-facing simplicity with advanced technology to speed loan processing and maximize efficiency. We're bringing the future of lending to the present, empowering lenders to help more people build their dreams. New York, NY, June 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Smart technology delivers 40% boost in loan processing speed and efficiency.Entech today announced Anovaa (www.anovaa.com), an independent subsidiary focused on loan origination platforms and services. The Anovaa Platform is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution available for personal, student, education refinance and revolving credit loan products. Anovaa Originate™ is a turn-key loan origination ecosystem for white label lending business process outsourcing.While digital transformation has immeasurably improved on-line and mobile lending, 72% of banks ranked back-office loan origination efficiency as their number one problem. Anovaa was launched specifically to overcome lending efficiency challenges by providing the right balance between user experience, back-office optimization, and risk reduction.The Anovaa platform has a modern, open architecture that incorporates unique technologies to reduce fraud, automate credit applications, speed financial data collection and analysis, and lower credit risk. Intelligent automation and a flexible credit engine built into the Anovaa platform deliver efficiency improvements of over 40% and lower risks across the lending lifecycle.Originate is Anovaa’s white-label solution for turn-key loan origination processing, call center operations, and customer services. Originate services are delivered by banking experts with a deep understanding of lending operational details that comes from their experience originating over $100 Billion in loans. Originate is full-service, end-to-end Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solution, including development of loan programs, marketing, branded loan applications and documentation, set-up of credit policies, call center support and more.“In an industry in the midst of disruption, the time is now to finally bring together a unified loan origination ecosystem that fulfills the promise of digital transformation by seamlessly intersecting customer enablement with back office operational efficiency," said Jeffrey Milne, CEO of Anovaa.Built on a modern architecture using scalable Application Programming Interfaces (API’s), Anovaa is also perfect for FinTech’s and non-banks seeking to rapidly add lending to their product portfolios.About AnovaaAnovaa has a singular vision and mission: To be the world's best loan origination solution. Driven by our ideas and human-centric approach, we focus our collective knowledge, experiences, and expertise to deliver loan origination solutions that combine consumer-facing simplicity with advanced technology to speed loan processing and maximize efficiency. We're bringing the future of lending to the present, empowering lenders to help more people build their dreams. Contact Information Anovaa

David Isaacson

215-588-9719



anovaa.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Anovaa