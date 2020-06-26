An Afternoon of Music at the Scientology Information Center

Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

On Saturday June 20th the Scientology Information Center hosted a socially-distanced concert at the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater.

Some of the songs performed were, You Got a Friend in Me, Satin Doll, Sister and We Shall Be Free.



One of the performers, shared the history of We Shall Be Free stating, “Garth Brooks wrote it to stress the importance of freedom from poverty, racial and religious intolerance and freedom of love between all people. He was vilified when it first came out as some people couldn’t accept that idea. Well, I see nothing wrong with his positive message an as a matter of fact Scientology’s Founder, L. Ron Hubbard said something similar in the Creed of the Scientology Religion, ‘That all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights…And that no agency less than God has the power to suspend or set aside these rights, overtly or covertly’.”



One guest, Michelle said after the event, “Thank you for organizing this concert. It was a much-needed event. People have been craving the opportunity to get out of the house and come together safely and enjoy music, so this was perfect.”



The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information about the Center’s community events or to learn more about the Center please call 727-467-6966.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966

www.scientology.org

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



