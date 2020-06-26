Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Achieves Healthgrades 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience AwardTM

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center Press Release

Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center announced today that it achieved the Healthgrades 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction recognizes Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center as being among the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.



Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance. Of those hospitals evaluated, 424 hospitals outperformed their peers, based on their patients’ responses, to achieve this distinction.



“Exceptional patient care extends far beyond medical diagnosis and treatment and our entire team is dedicated to ensuring the patient is at the center of everything we do. We want to cultivate a life-long relationship with our patients and families to provide the peace of mind that comes with consistent, effective and compassionate care from a hospital they can trust,” said Maureen Tarrant, President and CEO of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.



Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question experience survey from the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topics of these questions ranged from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to physician and nurse communication. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.



“The 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award recognizes the hospitals that are committed to improving the patient experience throughout the entire organization. Patient experience plays a huge role in the perception of the care a patient receives, and it is important that hopsitals continue to learn from and evolve their patient experiences. It is also equally important that consumers access this information and do their research when determining where to receive care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.



View Healthgrades hospital quality methodologies.



About HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center

About HealthONE's Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

For more than 135 years, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center (P/SL) has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients and their families from across the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains regions, and from around the world. With more than 80 specialties, 1,200 specialists and primary care physicians and 1,800 employees, P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the only tertiary/quaternary combined pediatric and adult hospital in this region. Leading comprehensive services include the Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, Cardiovascular Services, Cancer Care, Blood & Marrow Transplant, Labor & Delivery/Mom & Baby, Maternal-Fetal Care, Orthopedics, Spine, Kidney/Liver Transplant, Hyperbaric Medicine, Wound Healing, Infectious Disease and more. For more information, please visit www.pslmc.com.

