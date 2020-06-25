Award-Winning Author, Jeff Walton, Retired NCIS Special Agent, Releases His Standalone Sequel to "Final Departure: Death is Never on Time"

Press Releases Sunbrook Publishing Press Release Share Blog

Sunbrook Publishing has just released "Divine Return: Death Is Never The End," the standalone sequel to Jeff Walton's multiple-award-winning Christian suspense novel "Final Departure: Death Is Never On Time."





jeffwaltonbooks@gmail.com Saint Augustine, FL, June 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Can someone go to hell and come back alive? Are heaven and hell just mythological places? Jeff Walton’s fact-based standalone novel, "Divine Return: Death Is Never The End," confronts those questions and more. The story picks up where his multiple-award-winning novel, "Final Departure: Death Is Never On Time," leaves off.When NCIS veteran Dan Lucas tries to make sense of a phone call from a dead friend, he gets pulled into the world of the Luciferian evil elite, the decay of the Christian faith in America, and a battle of the minds over whether life continues after death.After reuniting with his friend who came back from the dead, he fights to save a young man marked for death by Satanists, to revive a failing church, and to proclaim the truth of God’s inspired word.Walton comments: “After the strong positive response to Final Departure and requests for more, I felt compelled to continue the story and branch off into some faith-related areas that I believe many churches ignore. As with Final Departure, I kept the action true-to-life and the storyline based on facts and the excellent research done by Christian scholars. Some readers have asked, 'Is this true?' Read for yourself and find out why they want to know.”"Divine Return: Death Is Never The End" (ISBN 978-0-9974334-3-2, Trade Paper, $14.97; 978-0-9974334-4-9 eBook, $7.97; 978-0-9974334-5-6, Case Laminate Hard Back, $19.97, Religion/Christianity/General: Fiction/Christian/Suspense) from Sunbrook Publishing, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and wherever fine books are sold. More information about Divine Return can be found at www.jeffwaltonbooks.com or www.evidenceforeternity.com.About the Author:An award-winning author, communicator, and student of the Bible, Jeff Walton is a US Navy Vietnam veteran and retired US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) special agent who spent over thirty-four years in federal law enforcement and national security work.Contact: Jeff Walton1-904-322-1444jeffwaltonbooks@gmail.com Contact Information Jeff Walton

