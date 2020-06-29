PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Together to the End" by Noeleen Taylor


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Together to the End, an inspirational family memoir by Noeleen Taylor.

Thame, United Kingdom, June 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Together to the End:
Inspired by the parents of Noeleen Taylor this sensitively written book presents a family journey filled with emotion, love, romance and caring.

Learn from the exemplary morals and strengths demonstrated.

The author believes that Together to the End will provide the reader with role models which they and their children can aspire to.

Together to the End is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 80 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653569
Dimensions: 12.0 x 0.5 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08B8XS7ML
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TTTE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About the Author
Noeleen Taylor was raised in Staffordshire and now resides in Cheshire, a mother of three and a grandmother of nine.

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

