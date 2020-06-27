Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OKKAMI Press Release

Receive press releases from OKKAMI: By Email RSS Feeds: OKKAMI and VDA Group Partner to Provide Digital Guest Services

In-room control management solutions for room automation and interactive TV systems for the hospitality industry are a highlight of the partnership.

Bangkok, Thailand, June 27, 2020 --(



OKKAMI is a leading global provider of guest engagement solutions to many hospitality brands, including Six Senses, Anantara, Avani and Chatrium, as well as many other brands and independent hotels. Its white-label solutions merge the digital and mobile channels to provide guest services, multi-language chat, e-menus, contactless check-in/out, promotions, brand loyalty and keyless room entry. Whilst OKKAMI already provides in-room automation, VDA Group offers OKKAMI’s existing and new clients a best-in-class, solution with a longstanding Italian heritage whilst being at the forefront of the hospitality industry.



"Our solutions help hotels better connect to guests which results in an improved experience and a higher level of satisfaction. This translates to an improved brand image and an increased guest return rate" said Andres Borbon, President & CTO of OKKAMI. "We are very excited to work with VDA Group in the hospitality industry, and look forward to expanding further within the marketplace."



“We are excited to partner with OKKAMI and to be able to bring the Connected Room to full realization,” said Silvio Reale, Chief Sales Officer – VDA Group Asia Pacific.



About OKKAMI

OKKAMI Inc. was founded in 2016 to cater to travelers and enhance all aspects of their journey. The company provides businesses in the hospitality industry with an IoT and guest engagement technology platform to better connect with customers, finalize transactions, and improve guest satisfaction. The platform also includes managed in-room devices in addition to downloadable apps for both iOS and Android. Visit https://www.okkami.com/ to learn more.



About VDA Group

VDA Group is an Italian group specializing in the development and realization of advanced solutions for integrated Room Management and Interactive Television systems for the international hospitality industry. With more than 250,000 rooms active in some of the world's most prestigious hotels, for more than 40 years VDA has been working with leading international hotel brands, confirming their position as a technical partner for tailor-made solutions created to improve the guest experience. Visit https://www.vdagroup.com/ to learn more.

