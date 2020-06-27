DIGIS Launch a New Book, "A Practical Guide the Galaxy of Augmented Staffing, Remote Teams, & Other Scary Software Development Things"

Nowadays, we increasingly hear the term remote work. It becomes a necessity for any business but there are a lot of difficulties. The author Nick Nagatkin, a professional business strategist and co-founder at DIGIS, offers his point of view to solve all these problems. This book contains answers to the most common questions and tips on the most common situations that companies may encounter when creating a remote software development team.

"I'm pretty sure reading this book will change your mind on many topics and free you from many fears and stereotypes," says Nick Nagatkin, author and experienced manager at DIGIS.



The book will certainly help if you need to:

- set up a remote team for your software development project

- scale up your in-house development team quickly and cheaply

- choose where to look for high-quality software developers

introduce tools for efficient remote team management

- fight your fears about remote developers

- get answers to most common questions about augmented staffing.



