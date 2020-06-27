America's Boating Channel Dispels BUI Myths

Press Releases America's Boating Channel Press Release

New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET

Raleigh, NC, June 27, 2020 --(



The new title will debut on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America's Boating Channel on YouTube.



“Dispelling BUI Myths” covers six major misconceptions about boating under the influence (BUI). Viewers will also learn about unique dangers associated with boating while intoxicated. Also featured are law enforcement actions and penalties for conviction of BUI.



America’s Boating Channel launched “Boater Education,” “Engine Cut-Off Devices,” “Life Jacket Care,” "Behavioral Consequences," and "Introducing ATONS" in May and June, generating increased viewership as Americans stayed home to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic. Recreational boating is also expected to experience higher levels in 2020 as people resume outdoor activities. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.



America’s Boating Channel’s Season Four video titles will continue to debut over the summer including “Life Jacket Labels,” “Electric Shock Drowning (ESD),” and "Social Distancing for Boaters."



The service also recently completed a six-episode flight of highly viewed weekly online magazine shows called "America's Boating Channel LIVE," designed to help recreational boaters cope with sheltering in place. The entire series can be accessed at bit/lyLIVEBinge.



America’s Boating Channel is now accepting video subject matter suggestions for its 2021 Season Five. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.



About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.



Bob Canfield

919-225-0144



https://americasboatingchannel.com



