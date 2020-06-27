Private Placement Markets Introduces Its "EquityLock Fixed Income Mortgage" Program

San Francisco, CA, June 27, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Private Placement Markets today introduced the Firm’s “EquityLock Fixed Income Mortgage” Program. The EquityLock Fixed Income Mortgage program is an Alternative to the Traditional Revere Mortgage Program. The EquityLock Fixed Income Mortgage program allows for a greater return on the Equitable Portion of a Residential Real Estate Property when compared to the traditional Reverse Mortgage Program, and also allows for:
More Residential Property Types
For Commercial Property Types
Has none of the Age Restrictions that are associated with the Reverse Mortgage
Allows for Higher Loan-to-Values
Faster Closing Times.
The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:
