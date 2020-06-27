Private Placement Markets Introduces Its "EquityLock Fixed Income Mortgage" Program

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler San Francisco, CA, June 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Private Placement Markets today introduced the Firm’s “EquityLock Fixed Income Mortgage” Program. The EquityLock Fixed Income Mortgage program is an Alternative to the Traditional Revere Mortgage Program. The EquityLock Fixed Income Mortgage program allows for a greater return on the Equitable Portion of a Residential Real Estate Property when compared to the traditional Reverse Mortgage Program, and also allows for:More Residential Property TypesFor Commercial Property TypesHas none of the Age Restrictions that are associated with the Reverse MortgageAllows for Higher Loan-to-ValuesFaster Closing Times.Additional Information can be found at: https://www.EquityLockResidential.com & https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comThe Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.comPrivate Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.comPrivate Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.comPrivate Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.comEquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.comEquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comAdditional Online Resources:About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerAll trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Contact Information Private Placement Markets

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



