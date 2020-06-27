Registration Opens for SMi’s 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the 4th annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference, taking place in London on the 23rd-24th November 2020.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi presents the 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference taking place on the 23rd-24th of November 2020, in London.The global ophthalmic drug market is forecast to surpass $60 billion USD by 2025 with increasing focus from the industry on alternative delivery approaches and improving the effectiveness of the current repertoire of drugs in order to grow away from intravitreal injections and other surgical approaches to ocular therapy. With 50% of the global population predicted to have complications in their sight within the next few decades, ophthalmic medicine is set to become one of the biggest industries in pharmaceuticals.The newly-released brochure with the three-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download online at www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr1prcomAs Europe’s leading Ophthalmic Drugs conference, the conference will explore new discoveries in the treatment of ocular disease, innovations in combination technologies, and the utterly unique challenges that are faced in the treatment of one of the most complex organs in the body.Chair For 2020:• Mitchell de Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie PharmaceuticalsFeatured 2020 Speakers Include:• Magali Taiel, Chief Medical Officer, Gensight-Biologics• Alan Franklin, CEO, Forward Vue Pharma• Brian Levy, CEO, Ocunexus Therapeutics• Victor Chong, Global Medical Head, Retinal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH• Harminder Dua, Chair and Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Nottingham• Ian Catchpole, Chief Scientific Officer, Horama• Francine Behar-Cohen, Chief Innovation Officer, Eyevensys• Dr Thakur Raghu Raj Singh, Reader in Pharmaceutics, Queen’s University BelfastHighlights For 2020:• Insight into the newest techniques in ocular drug design and delivery• Explore the impacts and applications of controlled release technologies• Learn how advanced medical devices are changing the face of combined therapy• Understand the latest developments in overcoming the challenge of treating such a complex organsThis two-day agenda will offer peer-to-peer networking opportunities with leaders in the ophthalmic sphere, from Heads of Drug Development and Senior Directors of Ophthalmology, all the way to academic forerunners in the research into ocular therapyRegistration is now open for interested parties at www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr1prcomOphthalmic Drugs Conference23rd-24th November 2020Holiday Inn Kensington High Street, London, UK#OphthalmicDrugsFor exclusive tailored sponsorship/table-top opportunities contact: Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

