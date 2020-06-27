Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Toll Brothers Offers Last Chance to Live in The Hills at Parker

The Haywood move-in ready home is available in this premier community.

Parker, CO, June 27, 2020 --(



This beautifully-crafted Haywood home offers 2,600 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen makes a statement with its premium finishes, upgraded white cabinets, extended island, and stainless steel appliances. The open-concept kitchen, great room, and dining room are ideal for entertaining.



The second floor loft offers endless opportunities for a flexible space. Additional features in this home include a three-car garage, expanded grand master suite, and additional bathroom on the second floor. The move-in ready Haywood is located across the street from 300 acres of open space and trails, and includes front and backyard landscaping. The home is priced at $639,995.



“You and your family will appreciate the neighborhood’s country character featuring a community clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style pool, parks, and onsite coffee shop,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President.

Other features of the Hills at Parker community include excellent Douglas County Schools all located within the neighborhood and easy access to Mainstreet Parker.



To reach the Hills at Parker community, take Exit 5 (S. Parker Road/CO-83). Head south on S. Parker Road and drive 4.4 miles to Hess Road. Turn left onto Hess Road and travel 1.5 miles to Canterberry Parkway. Turn left onto Canterberry Parkway and travel to S. Meander Way. Turn left onto to S. Meander Way and continue to East Mosey Circle. The sales center (11675 Pine Canyon Point, Parker, 80138) will be on the left. For more information, call 303-955-5031 or visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



