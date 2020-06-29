NobelBiz’s Podcast Series Welcomes Rebekah Johnson to Talk About Truth-Telling in the Age of Robocalls

First Contact podcast released the sixth episode with an amazingly energetic guest, Rebekah Johnson, a proponent of truth in the Contact Center Industry. She is the Founder and CEO of Numeracle and a member of the STIR/SHAKEN standards body. In the sixth episode of the First Contact podcast, Rebekah joined Christian Montes in dissecting the STIR/SHAKEN needs of the Contact Center industry.





Together with their charismatic host, Christian Montes, Rebekah tries to shed some more light on the STIR/SHAKEN technology, on the legality of robocalls now that the FCC has all but declared war on them, and the importance of truth-telling in the Contact Center industry.



“Legal calls are all about the consent. There are some other legal elements that are associated with it but mostly it comes down to consent to deliver the call,” said Rebekah.



Find out more on how to keep your calls on the good side of the FCC, how to make sure your customers are getting your calls, and how STIR/SHAKEN can change your business to the best in the latest episode of the First Contact podcast, Truth Telling in the Age of Robocalls.



Listen to the full episode here: https://nobelbiz.com/rebekah-johnson-truth-telling-age-of-robocalls/



Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our listeners? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.



First Contact: Stories of the Call Center is the one place to celebrate our everyday hero. The fiber of our industry exists within each of us.



