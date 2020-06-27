Cubix Named # 1 in Top Mobile Game Development Companies on GoodFirms.co

Press Releases Cubix Inc. Press Release

GoodFirms selects its top mobile game development companies from around the world, with Cubix claiming the lead. As the Play Store and App Store get flooded with emerging game apps, they take pride in recognition of their contribution to the mobile gaming industry.

West Palm Beach, FL, June 27, 2020 --(



It has a robust methodology, analyzing market trends, industry analysis, and more to select names and rank them on a Leaders’ Matrix. GoodFirms evaluates the proficiency of companies within its domain and provides an overview of its performance relative to others in the same industry or location.



The list of mobile game development companies is one of the many listings on the platform. And, it is here that Cubix takes the lead. With many mobile game creations available on app stores, GoodFirms recognizes their efforts and skills, naming us among the leaders in the industry.



Some of the most thrilling mobile games that we helped bring to life include Time Forge, where users learn to be a superhero, fight monsters, and collect coins along the way. Bright Farm is a murder-mystery adventure where users can put their detective skills to the test and be the next Sherlock.



The mobile game industry is advancing rapidly as new technologies emerge, enhancing the mobile gaming experience. Cubix aims to grow alongside, creating innovative and revolutionary mobile games in diverse genres. With this achievement, they aim to go higher and be the best in the mobile game development industry.



For more info about Cubix Achievements on Goodfirms Visit - https://www.goodfirms.co/app-development/game



About Cubix



Usman Ahmed

866-978-2220



https://www.cubix.co/



