strEATS Kitchen Launches Into Summer with Flavour-Filled Bowls

The Canadian fast-casual brand introduces Rice and Noodle Bowls appealing to all tastes.

Calgary, Canada, June 27, 2020 --(



"Our four bowl options are appealing to all tastes," says Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of strEATS Restaurants. "Both noodle and rice serve as a great base for our rich, decadent flavours."



Launching with the Wok N Roll Rice Bowl and the Pho-king Noodle Bowl, strEATS Kitchen bowls have fresh figured out. These Asian influences are served with veggie spring rolls or pork belly slices.



"One meal bowls are a great way to shake up your lunch routine," added Klassen. "Our chefs are constantly keeping our menu ahead of the flavour curve."



About strEATS

Calgary-based strEATS is a fresh take on modern day comfort food. Pioneered by Joe Klassen of Joey's Seafood Restaurants fame, strEATS is a contemporary street-themed atmosphere for trend setting diners with a menu that invigorates the senses. Tacos, Poutine, Burritos and Bowls provide the foundation for a multitude of flavours.



For more information, please contact:



Mr. Max Gagnon, Vice President Operations, strEATS Restaurants, max@joeys.ca



Dave Holland

403-243-4584



https://streats.ca/



