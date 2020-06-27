PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
strEATS Restaurants

strEATS Kitchen Launches Into Summer with Flavour-Filled Bowls


The Canadian fast-casual brand introduces Rice and Noodle Bowls appealing to all tastes.

Calgary, Canada, June 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Customers at strEATS Kitchens across Canada can dig into new one-meal bowls. As of June 15, Rice and Noodle Bowls will be permanently added to the menu and will be featured during the summer month.

"Our four bowl options are appealing to all tastes," says Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of strEATS Restaurants. "Both noodle and rice serve as a great base for our rich, decadent flavours."

Launching with the Wok N Roll Rice Bowl and the Pho-king Noodle Bowl, strEATS Kitchen bowls have fresh figured out. These Asian influences are served with veggie spring rolls or pork belly slices.

"One meal bowls are a great way to shake up your lunch routine," added Klassen. "Our chefs are constantly keeping our menu ahead of the flavour curve."

About strEATS
Calgary-based strEATS is a fresh take on modern day comfort food. Pioneered by Joe Klassen of Joey's Seafood Restaurants fame, strEATS is a contemporary street-themed atmosphere for trend setting diners with a menu that invigorates the senses. Tacos, Poutine, Burritos and Bowls provide the foundation for a multitude of flavours.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Max Gagnon, Vice President Operations, strEATS Restaurants, max@joeys.ca

Mr. Dave Holland, VP of Marketing, strEATS Restaurants, marketing@streats.ca
Contact Information
Streats Restaurants
Dave Holland
403-243-4584
Contact
https://streats.ca/

