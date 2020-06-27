Apex Officer to Provide Implicit Bias and De-Escalation Training to Police Departments in Need

Press Releases Apex Officer Press Release

Apex Officer is the leading provider of virtual reality training simulators for police officers and law enforcement agencies. Apex Officer's mission is to use 21st-century technology to solve longstanding problems in policing and public safety. Learn more about Apex Officer at https://www.apexofficer.com. Las Vegas, NV, June 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Apex Officer, the leading provider of virtual reality training simulators for police officers and law enforcement agencies, announced today that they will provide their de-escalation and implicit bias training simulators to the police departments and communities in need of further training.With the national focus on de-escalation and police training, Apex Officer is committed to providing police departments and law enforcement agencies across the country with the opportunity to better prepare their officers with innovative and new training equipment designed to improve decision making in high-pressure situations.“As some are calling to defund police departments altogether, we are committed to providing police officers with the quality of training they need during a time when they need it the most,” said Chase Dittmer, co-founder and president of Apex Officer. “Outdated training methods and technology are currently preventing law enforcement agencies from providing their officers with the training they need to serve our communities effectively.”Apex Officer identified a list of agencies that will benefit the most from Apex Officer’s virtual reality training platform; these agencies include: Atlanta Police Department, Minneapolis Police Department, Seattle Police Department, Chicago Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, and Philadelphia Police Department.About Apex OfficerApex Officer is the leading provider of virtual reality training simulators for police officers and law enforcement agencies. Apex Officer's mission is to use 21st-century technology to solve longstanding problems in policing and public safety. Learn more about Apex Officer at https://www.apexofficer.com. Contact Information Apex Officer

Carey Rhodes

530-746-8733



https://apexofficer.com



