Press Releases Holden Productions Press Release

Receive press releases from Holden Productions: By Email RSS Feeds: Confident Conwell Ready to Return

Cleveland, OH, June 27, 2020 --(



With gyms also closing for health and safety purposes, the 2016 Olympian was without boxing for the first time since childhood.



“I’ve been training or fighting since I was 11 years old,” said the 22-year-old Conwell who has a perfect 12-0 record with 9 knockouts. “The quarantine was boring at first without boxing and not a lot going on but I got to know myself and those around me a lot better. It turned out to be an interesting experience.”



Now that boxing is back, Conwell’s resumed training and is excited to return to the ring against Ashkeyev in the coming months.



“I’m motivated because he's a good fighter and beating him gets me a step closer to fighting for the world title. I’m hungry and ready to show everybody I’m one of the best fighters at 154 pounds.”



Conwell’s Co-Promoter Tony Holden is also excited about what the future holds for his fighter.



“Charles Conwell-Madiyar Ashkeyev is still going to happen on Showtime, possibly early as August,” said Holden, who co-promotes Conwell along with DiBella Entertainment. “This is a significant bout in the 154 pound division and a definitely a big challenge for both fighters. I’m confident in Charles and know a victory will lead to bigger opportunities.”



The official date and venue of Conwell-Ashkeyev will be announced shortly. Cleveland, OH, June 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Undefeated junior middleweight standout Charles Conwell knew it was only a matter of time until his April 10 showdown against Madiyar Ashkeyev would be cancelled by COVID-19. Still, it was a disappointment when the most significant bout of his career got called off.With gyms also closing for health and safety purposes, the 2016 Olympian was without boxing for the first time since childhood.“I’ve been training or fighting since I was 11 years old,” said the 22-year-old Conwell who has a perfect 12-0 record with 9 knockouts. “The quarantine was boring at first without boxing and not a lot going on but I got to know myself and those around me a lot better. It turned out to be an interesting experience.”Now that boxing is back, Conwell’s resumed training and is excited to return to the ring against Ashkeyev in the coming months.“I’m motivated because he's a good fighter and beating him gets me a step closer to fighting for the world title. I’m hungry and ready to show everybody I’m one of the best fighters at 154 pounds.”Conwell’s Co-Promoter Tony Holden is also excited about what the future holds for his fighter.“Charles Conwell-Madiyar Ashkeyev is still going to happen on Showtime, possibly early as August,” said Holden, who co-promotes Conwell along with DiBella Entertainment. “This is a significant bout in the 154 pound division and a definitely a big challenge for both fighters. I’m confident in Charles and know a victory will lead to bigger opportunities.”The official date and venue of Conwell-Ashkeyev will be announced shortly. Contact Information Holden Productions

Matt Yanofsky

551-206-0578





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Holden Productions