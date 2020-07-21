InSync Releases APPSeCONNECT's Latest Version 4.6.0 - 2020-21 Q1

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

InSync is glad to announce the release of the new version of its Product – APPSeCONNECT 4.6.0, which is the 2020-21 Q1 release.

Learn more about the latest release here: https://www.appseconnect.com/appseconnect-product-release-2020-21-q1/ Kolkata, India, July 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In a constant effort to enhance the existing integration architecture, InSync announces the release of a new version of its product - APPSeCONNECT 4.6.0, the 2020-21 Q1 release. This product has been released as an endeavor towards providing competent customer service as well as delivering a solution that empowers the business processes.So, here are the new features of APPSeCONNECT 4.6.0:New Features and Enhancements:-Artificial Intelligence-based APPSeCONNECT Resolve: This feature will help its user in predicting all types of error resolutions related to data integration during and after the integration process.REST Adapter for integration supporting oAuth 1.0: This feature will allow users to integrate REST based API applications with the help of REST adapter and the oAuth 1.0 security protocols.Integration of Documentation Help Files in APPSeCONNECT portal: This will allow users to work easily in terms of providing information concerning the functionality used or window open using the help files present on every window.Process Flow Management: This new addition features an extensive interface and gives users the opportunity to create digital maps and make robust processes and business flow to fulfill the requirements of the business. Some of the key functionalities include:Enabling process flow management in a folder structure.Listed view of deployed process flow in the environment.One step deployment of process flows.User created and maintained lookup repository.Revamped Environment: With the new product release, the revamped environment will be grouped section-wise to get a constructive view of the agent properties, process flow, plug-ins and settings.Performance improvement and Data Integrity in Cloud: This new feature of APPSeCONNECT will now allow users to get augmented data integrity as well as better quality of performance for sync related information more efficiently.APPSeCONNECT Adapters and Plugins:-As a part of its latest release, APPSeCONNECT aims towards enhancing some of its existing integrations to provide better solutions to its customers. At the same time, this will allow one to bring more power into their hands, build comprehensive solutions and seamlessly integrate with other apps.The following adapters have been enhanced through this release:- Zoho CRM- Lightspeed POS- New REST oAuth Supporting 1.0 (On-premise and Cloud Agent)- New SAP ByDesign Extension:This extension, as a part of the latest release, will keep a track of every inventory transaction by SAP ByDesign. Some of the scenarios include:- Sales Order Fulfillment- Purchase Order Receipt- Stock Transfer- Inventory Adjustment- Customer ReturnOther Enhancements:- Ease of managing OP Agent settings from the portal as well.- APPSeCONNECT Lightspeed POS Adapter is now browser-version independent.- Users can now write custom functions to control the transformation.- REST Adapter is upgraded with state management.- Deploy configuration from the portal is available for old Agents.APPSeCONNECT with its latest release aims towards providing better and efficient solutions to its customers.Learn more about the latest release here: https://www.appseconnect.com/appseconnect-product-release-2020-21-q1/ Contact Information InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

Nandini Agarwala

+91 9874600250



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



