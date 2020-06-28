Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Outlander, Blazing Saddles, Sons of Anarchy Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible Via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, June 28, 2020 --(



These are in addition to several previously announced virtual events this week: “The Walking Dead” today, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Runaways” on Sunday, and “Riverdale” and “Supernatural” on Tuesday.



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Sunday, June 28, "Runaways," Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Angel Parker, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi, Clarissa Thibeaux - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Sunday, June 28, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Tati Gabrielle, Gavin Leatherwood - 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Monday, June 29, "Outlander," Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek - 3 p.m. ET / noon PT



Tuesday, June 30, "Supernatural," Shoshannah Stern, Tahmoh Penikett, Chad Rook - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Tuesday, June 30, "Riverdale," Trevor Stines, Bernadette Beck - 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Thursday, July 9, "Blazing Saddles," Burton Gilliam, Rodney Allen Rippy - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Sunday, July 18, "Sons of Anarchy," Dayton Callie, Michael Ornstein, Rusty Coones, Timothy V. Murphy - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s (NASDAQ: CIDM) ConTv.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



