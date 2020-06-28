PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Tumblehome Books Presents the Tales that Asteroid Tails Tell on World Asteroid Day - June 30th


Celebrate World Asteroid Day on June 30

Boston, MA, June 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tumblehome, Inc. today announced a celebration of World Asteroid Day on June 30. Learn about the myths and facts about asteroids and discuss the NASA missions that are currently expanding our knowledge of these small rocky bodies that sometimes make their way very close to Earth.

NASA Solar System Ambassador and Tumblehome Author (The Secret Case ofthe Space Station Stowaways) Pat Monteith will address some of the myths and facts about asteroids and discuss the NASA missions that are expanding our knowledge of these small rocky bodies that sometimes make their way very close to Earth.

Free and appropriate for ages 4+

Go to Zoom on 6/30 at 6:00 pm ET for this free event.

About Tumblehome, Inc.
Tumblehome, Inc. is dedicated to inspiring kids’ love of science through the power of story. The catalog includes STEM fiction and nonfiction works for kids from 3 years of age to 12+. Tumblehome has garnered many accolades for their titles. Several books have received the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) – Children’s Book Council (CBC) Outstanding Science Trade Book award, one title has been named a Junior Library Guild selection, and another was dubbed the INDIEFAB book of the year by Foreword Reviews. Most recently, their first art book received an Independent Book Publisher Award (IPPY). Tumblehome, Inc. is headquartered in Boston MA.
