iPOP Alum Garrett Hedlund’s Film “Dirt Music” Arrives on VOD

iPOP Alumni, Garrett Hedlund’s latest film “Dirt Music” finally hits VOD June 17 after debuting at last year’s TIFF.

Los Angeles, CA, June 28, 2020 --(



Based on a script by Jack Thorne, Dirt Music is a love story with an edge. Following Lu Fox (Hedlund), a man with mysterious and dark past, he meets Georgie, a woman seeking fulfillment outside her current life. The two wayward souls meet and an intriguing romance ensues. Here is the films synopsis:

The fervent attraction between Georgie (Kelly Macdonald), a woman stuck in a loveless relationship, and Lu (Garrett Hedlund), a musician with a tragic past, gets the better of them when secrets are uncovered that will change their lives.



The story itself is based on a well-regarded Tim Winton novel. The movie was filmed in Australia, which is where the story takes place and offers viewers a glimpse at areas of the region not often seen.



"Dirt Music" will be available across streaming services June 17. View the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHLRgAWEeaU



Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice-annual talent competition based in Los Angeles, CA. Hedlund has continued to steal the screen in films like Tron: Legacy and Country Strong and will next be seen in Lee Daniels, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



