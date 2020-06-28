Charlie Bewley, iPOP Alum, Co-Stars in New Film "Sister of the Groom"

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Charlie Bewley co-stars alongside Alicia Silverstone in Sister of the Groom. The feature was acquired by Saban Films this month.

Los Angeles, CA, June 28, 2020 --(



Sister of the Groom, a wedding comedy from Premiere Entertainment Group is directed and written by Amy Miller Gross. Mark Blum, Julie Engelbrecht and Ronald Guttman are also in the cast alongside Silverstone and Bewley. The film also co-stars Tom Everett Scott, Jake Hoffman and Mathilde Ollivier. Silverstone portrays a woman who tries to halt her brother’s marriage to a much younger French woman over the course of their wedding weekend in the Hamptons.



Described on IMDB as:

Liam is set to wed a younger French girl in the Hamptons. His sister Audrey and her husband Ethan drive to attend the wedding yet Audrey's motives are likely to stop the wedding. Audrey and Clemence do not get along, a perfect gorgeous french woman reminds herself of how imperfect her own life is. Feelings of jealousy due to her own lost opportunities, uncertainty of herself and her 40 years of lifetime choices could explode and scorch her new sister-in-law.



Miller Gross produced for Mandorla Productions alongside Andrew Carlberg and Tim Harms. Silverstone also served as executive producer for the project along with Justin Scutieri who co-produced. Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Elias Axume and Devin Carter of Premiere Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers. Premiere Entertainment handled worldwide sales.



Charlie Bewley accomplished success in the industry after attending iPOP LA, the twice annual Los Angeles based event. After a notable role as the vampire Demitri in The Twilight Saga, Charlie has attained roles in other major projects. This includes roles in hit tv series like Nashville and Colony and major films such Like Crazy and Renegades.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



