Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Joins Team to Redesign and Expand Kitchen at Sarasota Memorial Hospital


Venice, FL, June 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Fishman & Associates are working with GMC Architects, DeAngelis Diamond Construction, and the food service team at 800-bed Sarasota Memorial Hospital to help redesign and expand the kitchen into a state-of-the art, room service style meal delivery system for its patients. The expansion will nearly double the size of the current kitchen. Construction is scheduled to be completed in May 2021.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital opened in 1925 with 32-beds at the cost of $40,000. The hospital expanded to 100 beds following the Great Depression. The first kitchen and dining room was added by 1946.

Fishman & Associates provide food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company has supported more than 350 senior living projects in 25 states. Its expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.
Contact Information
Fishman and Associates
Randy Moore
941-840-8330
Contact
https://fishmaninc.com

