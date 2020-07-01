Prism Digital Wins the Digital Marketing Services Mandate in UAE for Museum of Illusions, Dubai

Press Releases Prism Marketing LLC Press Release

Prism Digital a leading digital marketing agency in UAE has bagged the mandate for digital marketing services of Museum of Illusions, Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 01, 2020 --(



As a part of the mandate, Prism will handle digital advertising, social media marketing, Google AdWords, SEO, and online reputation management. Prism with its core expertise in digital marketing and advanced creative approach will be managing their social media footprints with authentic content and capture live actions at the museum during operation.



Commenting on the association with Prism, Varvara Bonnet, Museum Manager Museum of Illusions, expressed, “We have selected Prism after a comprehensive pitch process. They understood our business and have tremendous experience handling major Dubai Tourism Projects. 90% of our business comes from Tourists and we are confident that Prism’s strategic approach towards our digital marketing management will go a long way in making Museum of Illusions, a well-known tourist attraction amongst visitors visiting Dubai.”



Prism is one of the leading Digital marketing agencies in Dubai and caters to 150 clients from different sectors from Large Corporate and brand to real estate and Food and beverage brands. they also manage some of the largest brands in the Medical services segments. Established in the year 2006 they are also a preferred Google Partner Agency as a Facebook Preferred Partner.



Speaking about the win, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Director Prism Digital comments “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Museum of Illusions, Dubai. Our ROI focussed lead generation methodology and digital marketing strategies have grown the business by 3x even in a situation where there was a 90% drop in footfalls and traffic into the Al Seef Area for a couple of months due to the corona virus situation. I am sure this partnership will become a fruitful one and will unlock new doors for Prism as well.”



Lovetto Nazareth

+971 524482000



www.prism-me.com



