Press Releases Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology... Press Release

Receive press releases from Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Introduces GPS Trackers with Long Battery Life

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., the leading supplier of GPS trackers now launches GPT49 4G LTE GPS tracker with tamper sensor up to 5 year battery life.

Shenzhen, China, July 01, 2020 --(



When asked about this, “GPT49 4G LTE 5 Years Standby GPS tracking devicesupports 2G GPRS/3G WCDMA/4G LTE FDD/4G LTE TDD cellular network that has been designed for tracking containers, trailers, skip bins, and other assets where super long battery life is required without sacrificing the frequency of updates and performance,” replied the spokesperson of Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.



He also continued, “With an incredible battery life of up to 5 years once daily updates, 1 years once hourly updates, the GPT49 can be attached to assets and tracked without needing to change batteries.”



GPT49, a GPS tracker with long life batteryis created to support cellular network that is exclusively designed for tracking containers, trailers, skip bins, and other assets. They can be used commonly in fleets that require super long battery life without sacrificing the frequency of updates and performance.



It comes with a tamper sensor that increases the security and reliability of the device compared to other basic trackers.



“The tamper sensors give the customer an added checkpoint on the integrity of their equipment. These sensors are a really nice enhancement to the basic tracker. Simply stated, they increase the security of the whole tracking solution,” concluded the spokesperson of Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.



The long life GPS tracker, GPT49 is smart and easy to hide for installation. It comes with a built-in light sensor, if device is removed and there is light in, it will trigger a remove alarm. In the smart emergency mode, the device will start real-time tracking and upload data through 2G/3G/4G regularly.



With other options including LBS, Geo fencing, OTA, Tamper proof, and Low battery alarm, GPT49, a GPS tracker with long life battery is an ideal solution for tracking shipments over the road.



About Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd:



Incorporated in 2004, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.is producing and selling communication terminal productsdeveloped with best industry standards to suit local as well as international markets. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/ for more information.



Contact Details:



Contact Name:Apple Ko

Address:5 Floor, Building 10, Changyuan New Material Port, Gaoxin Middle 1st Rd Nanshan District,

Shenzhen, Guangdong,

China - 518057

Phone Number:+8615889393211 Shenzhen, China, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Limited battery life is one of the major drawbacks of GPS devices and purport to interrupt the tracking capabilities of the device. Keeping this in mind Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd has come up with a long life GPS tracker with a battery life up to 5 years.When asked about this, “GPT49 4G LTE 5 Years Standby GPS tracking devicesupports 2G GPRS/3G WCDMA/4G LTE FDD/4G LTE TDD cellular network that has been designed for tracking containers, trailers, skip bins, and other assets where super long battery life is required without sacrificing the frequency of updates and performance,” replied the spokesperson of Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.He also continued, “With an incredible battery life of up to 5 years once daily updates, 1 years once hourly updates, the GPT49 can be attached to assets and tracked without needing to change batteries.”GPT49, a GPS tracker with long life batteryis created to support cellular network that is exclusively designed for tracking containers, trailers, skip bins, and other assets. They can be used commonly in fleets that require super long battery life without sacrificing the frequency of updates and performance.It comes with a tamper sensor that increases the security and reliability of the device compared to other basic trackers.“The tamper sensors give the customer an added checkpoint on the integrity of their equipment. These sensors are a really nice enhancement to the basic tracker. Simply stated, they increase the security of the whole tracking solution,” concluded the spokesperson of Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.The long life GPS tracker, GPT49 is smart and easy to hide for installation. It comes with a built-in light sensor, if device is removed and there is light in, it will trigger a remove alarm. In the smart emergency mode, the device will start real-time tracking and upload data through 2G/3G/4G regularly.With other options including LBS, Geo fencing, OTA, Tamper proof, and Low battery alarm, GPT49, a GPS tracker with long life battery is an ideal solution for tracking shipments over the road.About Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd:Incorporated in 2004, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.is producing and selling communication terminal productsdeveloped with best industry standards to suit local as well as international markets. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/ for more information.Contact Details:Contact Name:Apple KoAddress:5 Floor, Building 10, Changyuan New Material Port, Gaoxin Middle 1st Rd Nanshan District,Shenzhen, Guangdong,China - 518057Phone Number:+8615889393211 Contact Information Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Tony Zheng

+86 81482396



http://www.eelinktech.com

5 Floor, Building 10, Changyuan New Material Port, Gaoxin Middle 1st Rd Nanshan District,

Shenzhen, Guangdong,

CHINA - 518057



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.