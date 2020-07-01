Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Supplies IoT GPS Devices for Asset Tracking

Press Releases Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology... Press Release

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., the leading supplier of GPD trackers supplies high-quality, rechargeable, and weatherproof IoT GPS trackers for asset tracking.

“GPT46 IOT+GPS tracker based on standard NB-IoT and LTE-M network for assets tracking, with built-in GPS, G-sensor, anti-tilt switch detection sensor and switching power supply module, when there is a moving for the product, you’ll get the GPS location information, as well as automatic alarm,” said the spokesperson in an interview.



He also continued, “GPT46, IoT GPS tracker for asset has features of small size with built-in rechargeable lithium battery, and convenient installation to meet the needs of customers in different application scenarios, like assets tracking, smart animal farming, IoT finance, and etc.”



This device draws very low power and therefore ensure a long battery life to track, monitor, and manage a wide variety of mobile and fixed assets in different environmental conditions.



“When tracking assets, containers, equipment or boats, you need a tracking device that can last without needing to constantly be recharged. The GPT46 LTE IOT GPS was designed to update the location of your asset every 5 minutes while moving and once per day when stationary. This allows the GPT46 to sleep and conserve battery. You will still receive instant alerts if your asset starts to move, entering or exiting a geofence or low battery right on your smart phone.”



GPT46, Iot GPS tracker for assetis suitable for determining the position of moving objects such as vehicles, containers or construction equipment.The weatherproof feature of this device makes it an ideal case for assets that needs to be continuously tracked in outdoor (GNSS) and indoor conditions (IOT network, WIFI).



“GPT46, IoT GPS device for assetsuses GNSS interchangeably to constantly track the location of the asset. It plays a significant role in logistics and asset protection, helping customers to achieve transparent management, reduce costs ensure safety, and improve efficiency,” concluded the spokesperson.



The special features of GPT46 are temperature detection, waterproof, light detecting, rechargeable battery, remote setting, and more.



About Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd:



Established in 2004, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading China based GPS tracking device manufacturers for industrial and personal use, with world class hardware and software solutions. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/ for more information.



Contact Details:



Contact Name:Apple Ko



Address:



5 Floor, Building 10, Changyuan New Material Port, Gaoxin Middle 1st Rd Nanshan District,

Shenzhen, Guangdong,

China - 518057

Tony Zheng

+86 81482396



http://www.eelinktech.com

5 Floor, Building 10, Changyuan New Material Port, Gaoxin Middle 1st Rd Nanshan District,

Shenzhen, Guangdong,

CHINA - 518057

Phone Number:+8615889393211



